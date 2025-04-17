Urvashi Rautela claims she has a temple in her name in Uttarakhand: ‘I am being serious about it’

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has once again sparked buzz online with her latest claim. According to Urvashi, she already has a temple dedicated to her in Uttarakhand and now has expressed a desire to have one in South India as well. Also read: Urvashi Rautela says she is called ‘best promoter' after Shah Rukh Khan; Reddit jokes ‘delulu ho toh aisa’ During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi claimed that she has a temple in Uttarakhand,

Urvashi Rautela talks about temple on her name

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi claimed that she has a temple in Uttarakhand, which is next to the Badrinath temple. She said, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it”.

When the host asked if people go to the temple to take blessings, Urvashi laughed and responded, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, they will do that only)”.

Siddharth asked her if she has seen people asking for her blessings, to which she shared, “Aise chilla chilla ke kaun bolta hai (Who shouts and takes blessings)”.

She added that people pray at the temple, claiming that students in Delhi University also pray to her and offer garlands to her photos. Urvashi shared that they refer to her as ‘Damdamamai’.

“I am being serious about it. It is true. There are news articles about the same too. You can read them,” Urvashi shares.

During the conversation, Urvashi, who is actively working in different regional industries, expressed her desire to have a temple in her honour in South India as well.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming project

Meanwhile, Urvashi was most recently seen in a dance number in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat. The song, titled Sorry Bol, has garnered mixed reactions from the audience. While some appreciated Urvashi’s dance moves, others compared the tune of the song to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The film, which also stars Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, was released in theatres on April 10. While the film received a mixed response, it registered decent business at the box office. The second part of the film has been announced.