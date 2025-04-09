Urvashi Rautela says she is called ‘best promoter' after Shah Rukh Khan; Reddit jokes ‘delulu ho toh aisa’

Urvashi Rautela calls her best promoter after Shah Rukh Khan

When asked how she reacts to people calling her self-obsessed, Urvashi said, "I am completely absorbed in my work. If people are saying this, then they also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That’s why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me to promote their show. So there is a reason behind it, and this is a moment of praise. As promoters, if we artistes don’t promote the film, then who will?"

A Reddit user shared a video clip of the actor's interview, in which she was also seen talking about how she used to teach dance to children, and about becoming IMDb’s No. 1 star after Daaku Maharaj. Reddit users reacted hilariously, calling Urvashi delusional.

One Reddit user wrote, "She’s saying all this on purpose, just to get trolled and spark conversations about her. She knows exactly what she’s doing. Every time she says something outrageous, it gets her more attention, more visibility and keeps her in the spotlight. It’s all part of her strategy to stay relevant." Another commented, "She is cringe, but there is self-confidence in her cringe." One more wrote, "Hey, at least she didn’t put herself ahead of SRK." Other comments included: "Delulu is the new..." and "Delulu ho toh Urvashi jaise, warna naa ho (Delulu should be like Urvashi's)." One user quipped, "How did she label herself as second this time? Oh! Now I realise — SRK may be the first self-promoter (in her words, not mine), but Urvashi is still the first woman to claim that title."

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming project

Meanwhile, Urvashi will next be seen in a dance number in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat. The song, titled Sorry Bol, has garnered mixed reactions from the audience. While some appreciated Urvashi’s dance moves, others compared the tune of the song to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The film, which also stars Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, is set to release in theatres on April 10.