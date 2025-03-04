Menu Explore
Internet criticises Urvashi Rautela for her ‘weird’ choice of dress at Paris event: ‘Isse better outfit Uorfi ke hain’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 04, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela recently attended an event in Paris and shared her video on social media. However, her outfit disappointed internet. 

Urvashi Rautela is quite active on social media and frequently shares updates about her whereabouts and fashion choices with fans. The actor recently attended an event in Paris, France, and shared a video of herself on the red carpet. However, her choice of outfit caught the attention of the internet.

Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for her 'weird outfit' at Paris event.
Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for her 'weird outfit' at Paris event.

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after backlash on calling Kiara Advani's Game Changer a ‘disaster’

Urvashi Rautela trolled for her outfit

On Tuesday, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video of herself walking the red carpet at an event in Paris. She was seen wearing a black gown adorned with a few yellow 3D flowers. She completed her look with long golden earrings and a crown on her head. She opted for a high ponytail and a bold eye look, featuring golden eyeshadow and black mascara. Sharing the video, she wrote in French, “Paris, always a good idea.”

Internet users were unimpressed with Urvashi’s outfit and trolled her for her choice. One of the comments read, “First Bollywood actress whose dress looks like a garden.” Another commented, “First Asian to look like a junglee.” Another user wrote, “This looks weird, not nice.” Someone else remarked, “Isse better outfit Uorfi ke hain (Uorfi has better outfits than this).” Another comment read, “Sad, designers make anything for her.” However, some fans were mesmerized by her beauty.

Urvashi Rautela’s recent work

Urvashi was last seen in the Telugu-language action drama film Daaku Maharaaj. Helmed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.

The film faced backlash for its song Dabidi Dibidi, featuring Balakrishna and Urvashi. Internet users were unimpressed with its choreography and termed it “vulgar.” However, despite the criticism, the film managed to succeed at the box office, collecting 125.8 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her new projects.

