Urvashi Rautela looks unrecognisable in new photos, fan says ‘thought it was Aishwarya Rai for a second’

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself, wearing a black bustier dress with puff sleeves. She also wore dramatic make-up in the photos.

“I have a naive trust in the universe that at some level it all makes sense, and we can get glimpses of that sense if we try,” Urvashi captioned one of her posts. “To the mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders,” the other read.

Many fans thought that Urvashi looked unrecognisable. “Pahchanne mein hi nahi aa rahi (I couldn’t recognise you)... By the way, looking so beautiful,” one commented. “Yo I thought it was Aishwarya Rai for a second,” another wrote, while a third said that she looked ‘totally different’.

Compliments also poured in for Urvashi. “Looking so fabulous, Barbie doll,” one said, while another called her ‘lifetime crush’. A third wrote, “Need to check your pockets because it seems like you stole my heart.”

Urvashi was recently seen as a jury member at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, which was won by Harnaaz Sandhu. She had earlier represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

“I’m truly honoured to be a part of the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. By trusting in themselves and strongly working hard to fulfil their aspirations, all these wonderful women from across the globe represent and symbolise the Miss Universe Organisation’s principles, and I can’t wait to experience this significant occasion with all of them on this great global platform,” she said in a statement about being on the panel of judges.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela and rumoured ex Rishabh Pant block each other, actor’s rep says ‘it was a mutual decision’

In 2013, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great. She has acted in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

Urvashi will be seen next in Dil Hai Gray, a remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2. The film, directed by Susi Ganeshan, also stars Vineeth Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It is a thriller that touches upon phone tapping in the police department and how a family gets stuck with an intruder.

(With inputs from ANI)