Uzbekistani boy recreates Main Shair To Nahin song on TV, fans call him ‘mini Rishi Kapoor’

A video of a Uzbekistani boy has left the internet amused for his resemblance with late actor Rishi Kapoor. The child performed on Rishi Kapoor's hit song Main Shair To Nahin during a TV show. While some fans called him ‘mini version of Rishi Kapoor’, a few also appreciated a little girl who joined him during the performance. Also read: Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima remember Rishi Kapoor on third death anniversary Internet finds mini version of Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Sevimli TV)(Sevimli TV)

Child plays Rishi Kapoor in viral video

The video features the little one taking centre stage. He looks dapper in a suit, similar to what Rishi Kapoor wore in the original song from his film Bobby. His chubby cheeks and hairstyle further elevate his look, a lot similar to Rishi Kapoor from his initial days in Bollywood. The performance also features a little girl in a teal dress, who plays Aruna Irani from the film. The video has been shared by Uzbekistan's popular TV channel, Sevimli TV.

After the video from the show was shared on social media, fans rushed to the comment section and praised the young talents. One of them wrote, “Oh this boy is just (a) mini version of Rishi Kapoor so cute.” “So cute mini version of Rishi Kapoor. Lovely performance by little cute kids,” added another fan. Someone also commented, “So sweet baby mini Rishi Kapoor.” One more said, “That girl has the main character energy everyone needs.”

Rishi Kapoor-starrer Bobby

Bobby was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. It starred Rishi Kapoor opposite actor Dimple Kapadia in her debut role. It also starred Prem Chopra, Pran, Prem Nath, Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal among others. Released in 1973, the film was a huge hit across India and Soviet Union. In the Soviet Union, it became one of the top 20 biggest box office hits of all time.

Bobby became a trendsetter and launched Rishi Kapoor as the ultimate romantic actor of the era. He went on to appear in about 92 romantic films, in lead roles from the 70s to the late 90s. After Bobby, he appeared in hits like Khel Khel Mein (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Sargam (1979), Karz (1980), Prem Rog (1982), Chandni (1989), and Deewana (1992).

Rishi Kapoor's death

in 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia. After battling the disease for two years, he died in 2020 at 68. His swan song Sharmaji Namkeen was completed by Paresh Rawal after his death and released on Amazon Prime Video.

