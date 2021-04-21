Vanity vans from Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi put on Covid-19 duty

In an attempt to flatten the curve, the Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew which has brought movie shoots to a standstill. With his vehicles parked with no use, vanity van owner Ketan Rawal has diverted his vans for the use of Mumbai police on Covid-19 duty.

It has been reported that half a dozen vanity vans are currently in service of the police on the forefront. These include the vans used on the sets of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ketan said, "I have diverted vans from Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan in service of the Mumbai police." He added, "I have a large number of vanity vans in service of the Mumbai police, they are the frontline workers; last year we offered it to the women officials who are field duty and needed to rest, use washrooms while doing their duties and of course change before going home.''

He is also providing rations and other help to theatre artists who have been out of work due to the pandemic.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the state registered 62,097 positive cases. There were 519 related fatalities, as the death toll reached 61,343. The state’s infection tally stood at 3,960,359. Mumbai had reported 7,192 new Covid-19 cases and 34 related deaths.

A few celebrities have come forward to urge fans to stay at home and share compiled resources lists to help those in need. These include Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

