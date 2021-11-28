Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spend night out with friends in Dubai. See pics

Photos of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hanging out with acquaintances in Dubai have surfaced online. The photos seem to be from the couple’s recent night out in the UAE city. Varun, dressed in white shirt and denim pants, lets Natasha Dalal stand out in a little black dress.

Natasha and Varun are all smiles in the photos as they pose for the camera. In separate snippets, the actor flashes the thumbs up sign as he joins the hotel crew and some fan for pictures.

Varun and Natasha’s Dubai photos made it to Instagram just days after the actor released the first look poster of his new film Bhediya. He will reportedly play the role of a werewolf in the movie. +

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts who met in school and fell in love. Speaking to Kareena in an episode of What Women Want last year, Varun had said Natasha rejected him several times before they hit it off. Recalling their first meeting in school, he said: “When I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it. She rejected me three-four times… but see, I didn’t give up hope.” In February this year, Varun and Natasha got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

Varun Dhawan features in a special appearance in the recently released film Antim: The Final Truth. Varun stars in the song Vighnaharta from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s movie. In Bhediya, Varun co-stars with Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is expected to hit screens in November next year.

Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his line-up. In the film, he is part of an ensemble cast, also comprising Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who play his parents. He is paired with Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which marks Neetu’s first film after Rishi Kapoor’s death.