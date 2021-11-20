Anil Kapoor snaps at Varun Dhawan, says ‘senior hoga tera baap’; Neetu Kapoor corrects Ranbir-Ranveer gaffe

Varun Dhawan dared to call Anil Kapoor the ‘senior most’ in a virtual interaction and the 64-year-old actor had to set the record straight. Anil Kapoor jokingly snapped at Varun Dhawan when he made a reference to his seniority in an Instagram video recently.

On Saturday afternoon, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani caught up over a video call to talk about the film’s release date. The video began with Varun addressing Anil Kapoor by saying: “See Anil sir sabse senior hai yahaan pe (Anil sir is the senior most member here..)” Before Varun could complete his sentence, Anil interrupted and said: “Arre yaar, senior hoga tera baap yaar (senior would be your father).”

Anil’s reaction cracked up Neetu Kapoor while Kiara pointed out that he indeed is playing Varun Dhawan’s father in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Varun added: “Haan toh baap ka hi role kar rahe ho na aap mere (Yeah so, you are playing the role of my father)."

Then they attempted to get in touch with the film’s producer Karan Johar, when Anil said he is busy filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and mistakenly named Ranbir Kapoor as an actor in the film. Ranbir’s mom Neetu quickly intervened to correct Anil and said: “Ranbir nahi, Ranveer.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Anil Kapoor posted the video on Instagram with the following caption: “Between all this madness, asli baat toh reh hi gayi (The real deal got left out). And just like you all, I’m also waiting!”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy drama, which also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The film’s shooting started in Chandigarh last year. Last week, Neetu Kapoor shared an update as she wrapped the shooting schedule of the film and wrote on Instagram: “Finally wrapped Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was such a wonderful experience, made some lovely friends, gained confidence which was so needed at that time. This movie will always be very special.”