Varun Dhawan asks 'did your parents go to her with proposal' as reporter says Kiara Advani will get married in two years

Actor Varun Dhawan joked with a reporter who said that actor Kiara Advani will ‘get married’ in a few years. During the trailer launch of Jugjugg Jeeyo on Sunday, a reporter asked actor Anil Kapoor about a line from the film in which actor Neetu Kapoor spoke about the actor. (Also Read | KGF, RRR, Pushpa directors have shown how big our standard can be, 'raised the bar' for Indian cinema: Karan Johar)

The reporter said, "Anilji, Neetuji ne bataya aap bohut hi purane khiladi hai, tips dete hai aap. Varun Dhawan ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap (Anil, Neetu said you are an old player, and you give tips. Varun Dhawan tied the knot recently, I think Kiara will also get married in a year or two. Will you give any tips)?"

As Kiara Advani laughed, Varun asked the media person, "Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaese pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai (Did your parents go to her with the proposal? How do you know she will get married)?" Anil joined in and told the person, "Tu theatre ke bahar mil, main tujhe bhi tips deta hoon (You meet me outside the theatre, I will give you tips too)."

The trailer launch was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Anil, Kiara, Varun and filmmaker Karan Johar. In the film, Neetu essays the role of Anil's wife while Kiara plays Varun's wife. Raj Mehta's directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. The movie is scheduled to release on June 24.

In the almost 3-minute long trailer, the complexities of relationships are seen. The trailer begins with Kiara and Varun celebrating their wedding. However, things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

