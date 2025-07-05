Varun Dhawan drops adorable pic with daughter Lara, pet Joey, internet calls him ‘daddy no. 1’

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently on the grind, but his heart is at home with his two babies: his daughter and pet dog. The actor shared a sweet picture of his little one, giving fans a glimpse into his life as a dad. Also read: Varun Dhawan got upset when he couldn't witness daughter Lara's big milestone: ‘I have not had time to spend with her’ Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha welcomed their daughter in June last year.

Varun Dhawan shares daughter's photo

Varun took to Instagram on Saturday, confessing to feeling homesick and nostalgic. He shared some heartwarming moments with his daughter and furry companion.

While his post is dedicated to his pet dog, it's the picture featuring him, his daughter, and his furry friend that's stealing the spotlight.

“My raja babu #joey #missmybabies,” Varun wrote as a caption to the pictures. In one image, Varun is playing with Joey, and in another, he is seen holding Joey in his arms as he walks out in the rain.

One picture captures Varun enjoying a moment at home with his pet dog, Joey, and his daughter, Lara. Varun, shirtless and wearing in black-and-white shorts, is seen lying on his stomach on the carpet. He holds Joey’s face in his hands. In the foreground, his little daughter, dressed in a pink outfit, is sitting on colourful play mats, her face covered with a heart emoji for privacy.

Fans were happy to get a sweet glimpse of Varun’s daughter. They flocked to the comment section, showering her with love and admiration, and expressing their delight. “Cuties,” one posted, with another one writing, “Sooooo cute”.

“You, Joey and lara,” one comment read. “Lara getting jealous,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Lara and Joey with their daddy no 1”.

About Varun’s personal life

Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. Their daughter, Lara, was born in June 2024. Varun only revealed her name in October last year on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati while talking to Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Varun spoke about his daughter, saying, “Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother's teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife, Natasha Dalal, cares for our daughter. It's been a crazy and wonderful journey".

Varun’s work file

In 2024, Varun had cameos in Stree 2 and Munjya as his werewolf character from Bhediya. He also starred in the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Vijay-starrer Theri, which was titled Baby John, but the film failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which will be released this year, and Border 2, which will hit screens in 2026.