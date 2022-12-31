Varun Dhawan goes for jungle safari with wife Natasha Dalal on vacation, shares video: 'When bhediya met tiger...'

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Saturday and shared video from his vacation with wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The clip showed the couple watching wildlife together. On Friday, Varun jetted off for a holiday with Natasha, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Arjun's actor-girlfriend Malaika Arora also joined them as she was also spotted at Mumbai airport. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor are 'riding into 2023' with Arjun Kapoor for New Year. See pics)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Varun posted a video of himself that recorded a tiger's movements in its natural habitat. He was all smiles in the clip from the jungle safari. He opted for a brown sweater with black jacket, while Natasha wore a black jacket with white woolen cap. Both of them sat inside an open jeep and captured on their phones the wildlife around them. Many fans reacted to Varun's video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun wrote, “When the (bhediya emoji) meets the (tiger emoji).” Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “Nice caption...” Film Producer Zoya Akhtar dropped smiling face with red heart eyes emoji. Actor Lucinda Nicholas wrote, “Okay wow.”

Reacting to Varun's post, one of his fans wrote, “Happy new year VD. Enjoy your day. Take care of yourself, love you.” Another fan commented, “Tumhaari smile mai jo darr hai woh mujhe pata hai (I can sense fear behind your smile).” Another fan wrote, “Bhai sambhal kar… kahi woh aapke saath close selfie na lele (Be careful with tiger, he might end up taking selfies with you).” Many fans extended warm wishes to Varun for New year.

Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests. Varun was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a horror comedy film, helmed by Amar Kaushik. It was released on November 25 this year. He will soon be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in 2023.

