Varun Dhawan introduces reel family, gives it a Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi twist

Varun Dhawan shared a picture with his onscreen family from the sets of their film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The Instagram Story had the Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title song playing in the background.

The picture was originally shared by Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta. The latter had shared it on Instagram with the caption, "As we inch closer to the end of shoot slowly and steadily, I’m constantly reminded of what a “special” experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these! @neetu54 @anilskapoor @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @manieshpaul @mostlysane."

Varun Dhawan shared this pic with Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi song playing in the background.

Varun shared the picture on his Instagram Stories with the caption ‘Family’ and the song of the hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi playing in background. Kiara shared the picture as well and wrote, “@raj_a_mehta you are the best.” Neetu posted the picture as well and wrote, “See you soon at the theatres.”

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo team recently got together to rehearse a song choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot was however halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu had tested positive for the virus during the shoot. While Neetu was flown to Mumbai for treatment, Varun had quarantined himself in Chandigarh itself.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu's return to films after the death of Rishi Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi had shared screen space in 2013 film Besharam, which starred their son Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film however, did not fulfil the expectations.