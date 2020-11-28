Neetu Kapoor thanks makers of comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo for ‘ensuring safe environment’ on sets, shares pic of crew in PPE

bollywood

Actor Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback in films after a long gap with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film and mentioned how the makers had ensured that the work space was safe in Covid-19 times.

Sharing a picture of the crew in PPE blue suits, she wrote: “Thank you @dharmamovies for ensuring a safe environment.” The picture showed a number of crew members, all in blue PPEs, as a team worked on lighting equipment.

Neetu was last seen on the silver screen in 2013’s Besharam and has had a long career in films before she quit it all after marriage. She recently spoke about how nervous she was while getting back to sets and flying in Covid 19 times. Sharing a picture of herself with other cast members including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, she had written: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.” It appeared she credited her children - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni - for encouraging her to work again.

Her co-star Anil was more than welcoming. He wrote on Instagram Stories: “So happy to have you back on set Mrs James. We all here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJugJeeyo journey with you! @neetu54.”

She shared another picture, this time with Anil, to wish fans on Diwali, and talked about how different this one felt. She wrote: “New experiences, everyday !! A very different Diwali this year, but grateful for how loved you are all making me feel Happy Diwali to one and all, let’s spread the light of joy and positivity!#jugjuggjeeyo.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s team has been stationed in Chandigarh for the film’s shoot.

