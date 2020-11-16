Neetu Kapoor scared as she begins film shoot after years: ‘I find myself all by myself’

bollywood

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Monday and said she was scared of getting back to work after so many years. She shared a picture of herself getting ready for a shot for her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Sharing the picture, which did not show her face, Neetu wrote: “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

Her post saw a number of her industry friends show their support for her. Actor Soni Razdan wrote: “Wish you all the best you’ll slip into it like a duck takes to water!” Manish Malhotra wrote: “Good luck you will fabulous.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep said: “All the best Neetu.” Karan Johar said: “Neetuji! We are all with you !!!” Sonali Bendre also sent her best wishes.

Karan Johar also shared a picture of the clapboard as the film started rolling on Monday. “Every elders blessing ....for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ...the journey begins today...with your blessings,” he wrote in a tweet.

Anil had a word of encouragement for Neetu. He shared a picture of hers as Instagram stories and wrote: “So happy to have you back on set Mrs James. We all here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJugJeeyo journey with you! @neetu54.”

Neetu has been in the process of healing after losing her husband Rishi Kapoor, earlier this year to cancer. It is her children, she said, who asked her to take up acting all over again. Sharing a picture with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, she wrote on Instagram: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

She shared another picture, this time with co-star Anil, to wish fans on Diwali and adding how different this one felt. She wrote: “New experiences, everyday !! A very different Diwali this year, but grateful for how loved you are all making me feel Happy Diwali to one and all, let’s spread the light of joy and positivity!#jugjuggjeeyo.”

Over the last few months, Neetu’s posts on Instagram have reflected her state of mind. She had once written, sharing a throwback with Rishi, their kids - Riddhima and Ranbir and granddaughter: “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.”

At another time, sharing a picture from their younger days, she had written: “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye, Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I’m away.”

