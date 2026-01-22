Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note ahead of Border 2 release: ‘A film that really pushed me to my limits’
Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2. The film is set to release in theatres on January 23.
Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Border 2. Over the last few weeks, the actor has been facing trolling over his performance and his smile, which has been turned into memes. Ahead of the release, Varun took to his Instagram account to share a series of BTS pics from the film's shoot and to pen a note on his experience working on it over the last few years.
What Varun said
In one pic, he was seen with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. In another shot, he was seen wounded yet determined as he looked ahead. In the caption, Varun began, “A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft can’t wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film.”
Earlier at the pre-release event for the film, Varun had shared that he has faith in the film and is unfazed by all the trolling that has come along the way. "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)," Varun said.
About Border 2
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Mona Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.
