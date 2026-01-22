Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note ahead of Border 2 release: ‘A film that really pushed me to my limits’

In one pic, he was seen with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. In another shot, he was seen wounded yet determined as he looked ahead. In the caption, Varun began, “A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft can’t wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film.”

Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Border 2. Over the last few weeks, the actor has been facing trolling over his performance and his smile, which has been turned into memes. Ahead of the release, Varun took to his Instagram account to share a series of BTS pics from the film's shoot and to pen a note on his experience working on it over the last few years.

Earlier at the pre-release event for the film, Varun had shared that he has faith in the film and is unfazed by all the trolling that has come along the way. "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)," Varun said.