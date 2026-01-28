Varun Dhawan reacts to Shashank Khaitan's ‘tedhi smile but cleanest heart’ praise for his performance in Border 2

On Wednesday, Varun re-shared Shashank’s Instagram story praising him. Shashank wrote, “You might have a ‘tedhi smile’… but you have the cleanest heart and sincere eyes. And all of that is in full display in Border 2. Such a good, solid and sincere performance. Love you, my brother… congrats on this blockbuster and many more to come.”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently riding high on success as his film Border 2 continues its dream run at the box office. While the actor faced trolling before the film’s release, he is now receiving praise for his performance. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan , who has worked with Varun on several films, recently praised his performance, taking a jibe at the trolls.

Shashank and Varun have collaborated on multiple films, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and their most recent project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Shashank’s “tedhi smile but clean heart” remark comes after Varun’s smile in the film's trailer became meme material on social media.

Varun Dhawan’s trolling Ever since Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun was trolled for his performance, with many criticising him for “overacting” in the song. Additionally, a smiling still of Varun from Badrinath Ki Dulhania resurfaced online, with several users mocking his crooked smile. However, Varun appeared unfazed and even poked fun at the memes surrounding his smile.

The actor also responded to the trolling by sharing a picture of himself standing in his car and waving the National Flag as a sea of fans surrounded his vehicle, cheering for him. Sharing the image, Varun wrote, “Border 2 🇮🇳. Love will always triumph hate. Thank you 🙏.”

Border 2 director Anurag Singh also reacted to Varun facing negativity before release and told Hindustan Times, “But if you are saying bad things, once you like it, say that too, which is what is happening.” Taking a tongue-in-cheek jibe at the trolls, the filmmaker adds, “Ab maafi ki application submit kar rahe hain to acha hi hai (If you are submitting apology letters, it is good). Like I said, if you criticised it and unnecessarily done so, once you like it, you should say sorry and admit it was wrong.”