Varun Dhawan says he planned a Hollywood debut, wanted Steven Spielberg to launch him: ‘Papa ko jhatka lagta’
Varun Dhawan revealed that he planned to make debut as an actor in Hollywood instead of Bollywood because that would have shocked his father David Dhawan.
Actor Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned him into an overnight sensation and firmly established him as one of the most promising young actors in the industry. However, Varun recently revealed that before making his debut in Bollywood, he had dreamt of being launched in Hollywood, and by the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Varun Dhawan says he wanted Steven Spielberg to launch him
During a conversation in the latest episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun revealed that he had always wanted to become an actor. He shared that almost everyone around him believed he was meant to be one, except his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. According to Varun, his mother had made it clear to him early on that his father would not launch him just because he was his son.
He said, "My mother told me that your father is never going to launch you because he has never launched anyone and he will only work with you when he feels you have become a star."
Varun further revealed that this idea was deeply ingrained in him while he was growing up. Even though he came from a privileged background, he said he never allowed himself to rely on that privilege and instead worked hard to prove himself. He explained that he enrolled in acting classes.
Sharing how ambitious his early plans were, Varun said, "I enrolled in various acting classes. In fact, my plan was to debut in Hollywood to show my father. I wanted that either Steven Spielberg or Anurag Kashyap should launch me. Papa ko jhatka sirf in dono cheez se lag sakta hai (my father would have been shocked only by these two things). But he was also shocked when Karan launched me."
Varun eventually made his acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, which emerged as a commercial success and gave Bollywood a fresh new star. Before stepping in front of the camera, he had worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan.
Following his debut, Varun went on to deliver several successful films, including Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur and ABCD 2. He was most recently seen in Border 2, which also starred Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film emerged as a box-office success.
Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film
Varun has now teamed up with his father, David Dhawan, for his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy-drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy and Rohit Saraf in key parts. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 June. It was earlier supposed to hit theatres on 5 June, but was later postponed to avoid a clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, which is set to release on 4 June.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.