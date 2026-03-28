Varun Dhawan says he planned a Hollywood debut, wanted Steven Spielberg to launch him: ‘Papa ko jhatka lagta’

Actor Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned him into an overnight sensation and firmly established him as one of the most promising young actors in the industry. However, Varun recently revealed that before making his debut in Bollywood, he had dreamt of being launched in Hollywood, and by the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Varun Dhawan says he wanted to be launched by Steven Spielberg.

Varun Dhawan says he wanted Steven Spielberg to launch him During a conversation in the latest episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun revealed that he had always wanted to become an actor. He shared that almost everyone around him believed he was meant to be one, except his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. According to Varun, his mother had made it clear to him early on that his father would not launch him just because he was his son.

He said, "My mother told me that your father is never going to launch you because he has never launched anyone and he will only work with you when he feels you have become a star."

Varun further revealed that this idea was deeply ingrained in him while he was growing up. Even though he came from a privileged background, he said he never allowed himself to rely on that privilege and instead worked hard to prove himself. He explained that he enrolled in acting classes.

Sharing how ambitious his early plans were, Varun said, "I enrolled in various acting classes. In fact, my plan was to debut in Hollywood to show my father. I wanted that either Steven Spielberg or Anurag Kashyap should launch me. Papa ko jhatka sirf in dono cheez se lag sakta hai (my father would have been shocked only by these two things). But he was also shocked when Karan launched me."

Varun eventually made his acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, which emerged as a commercial success and gave Bollywood a fresh new star. Before stepping in front of the camera, he had worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan.

Following his debut, Varun went on to deliver several successful films, including Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur and ABCD 2. He was most recently seen in Border 2, which also starred Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film emerged as a box-office success.