Karan Johar admits to ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’, says he hasn’t watched the film yet
On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to address the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is clearly feeling the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, even from afar. He admitted to experiencing major “Dhurandhar FOMO,” revealing that he hasn’t been able to catch the film yet, but the chatter surrounding it has only heightened his curiosity and excitement.
Karan Johar on Dhurandhar 2
On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to address the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar. He shared that he is currently shooting at a remote location without access to a cinema, which has kept him away from watching the much-discussed release.
The filmmaker added that he is proud to see people from the film fraternity come out and support the film.
Karan wrote, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh."
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the rise of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. Released on March 19, the film has already crossed ₹369 crore in India.
Dhurandhar 2 has left celebrities divided, with many lauding Aditya and Ranveer for making the film, while others criticising it. Mahesh Babu called the film ‘spectacular’ while Allu Arjun wrote that the film is ‘patriotism with swag’. Anupam Kher called the film outstanding, slamming people who called it a propaganda vehicle.
More about Karan Johar
On the work front, Karan’s recent production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, failed to impress audiences. The filmmaker now has Nagzilla, starring Kartik, and Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, in the pipeline. Nagzilla is a supernatural high-fantasy comedy-drama backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is scheduled for release in August this year. Chand Mera Dil, on the other hand, is a romantic drama slated to release on May 8, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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