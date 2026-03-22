Karan Johar admits to ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’, says he hasn’t watched the film yet

Filmmaker Karan Johar is clearly feeling the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, even from afar. He admitted to experiencing major “Dhurandhar FOMO,” revealing that he hasn’t been able to catch the film yet, but the chatter surrounding it has only heightened his curiosity and excitement. Karan Johar shared that he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2.

Karan Johar on Dhurandhar 2 On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to address the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar. He shared that he is currently shooting at a remote location without access to a cinema, which has kept him away from watching the much-discussed release.

The filmmaker added that he is proud to see people from the film fraternity come out and support the film.

Karan wrote, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh."