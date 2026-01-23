Varun Dhawan touches Sunny Deol's feet at screening of Border 2, gets a hug from actor. Watch

The duo also posed together for the paparazzi as they smiled. Sunny also held Varun's hand and lifted up as a gesture of triumph. For the event, Sunny wore a blue shirt and pants. Varun was seen in a whits T-shirt, brown jacket and denims. Both of them also wore caps.

As Sunny arrived, Varun looked at him, but it took a moment for the actor to see him. Sunny, as soon as he saw Varun, gave a big smile and a tight hug. Next, Varun touched Sunny's feet and was hugged again. Next, they had a brief chat while shaking hands.

Actor Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol greeted each other warmly as they arrived at the screening of their new film Border 2 in Mumbai. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Varun was seen reaching the venue before Sunny Deol .

The event was also attended by Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, among others. Avneet Kaur, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, and Manish Malhotra were also part of the event.

Border 2 review The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly, and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.”

All about Border 2

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment of the iconic film Border. It brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun, Diljit and Ahan joining him to fight the enemies. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.