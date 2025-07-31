Director Vasan Bala thought he'd live a luxe life after Jigra release, but still lives in rented house after it bombed

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was last seen in an action-packed avatar in the film Jigra. However, the movie failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. Now, in a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, the film’s director, Vasan Bala, opened up about how the film’s failure affected him. Vasan Bala says Jigra's box office failure knocked him out.

Vasan Bala on Jigra box office failure

Vasan revealed that although he enjoyed working with Alia, the film’s box office numbers were a tough blow. He said, “The Jigra box office was a sucker punch. It really knocks you out, and I’m still waking up. But (new) scripts are also happening in the recovery process. I am happy with the film, absolutely. I had a great time working with the crew, and I had a great time working with Alia. She’s an incredible actress, she has an incredible work ethic and vision. She spoils you.”

Vasan also reflected on how the most successful people in the industry are people who ‘shoot 200 days and are still indecisive’. When asked if he could do that now, he responded, “No, I can't after Jigra's box office. I can't. I thought I could, I was gearing up for that. You appreciate success more this way—when you don’t have it. But not as much when you’re trying to buy houses. The extra money doesn’t hurt. I still live in a rented house. After Jigra, I went back to a Mani Ratnam set, though. I went for two days, just to be around a film set, because I thought I’d never go back.”

About Jigra

Co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions, Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, known for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. The emotional action-drama explores themes of courage and sibling love. Alia plays a fiercely protective sister, with Vedang Raina portraying her brother. The narrative follows the lengths she goes to in order to safeguard him.

While Alia’s performance was widely appreciated, the film received mixed reviews and ultimately failed at the box office. Made on a reported budget of ₹80 crore, it ended its theatrical run with ₹56.93 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy action thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is part of YRF’s expanding spy universe and also stars Sharvari in a lead role. Alpha is scheduled for release in cinemas on 25 December 2025.