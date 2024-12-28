Vasan Bala says that after working with Alia Bhatt, directors 'ki band baj jaati hai', explains why

Vasan Bala collaborated with actor Alia Bhatt for the first time this year in the jailbreak thriller Jigra. While critics praised the film, it did not work at the box office. A minor controversy erupted around the time of the release when a statement from Vasan about producer Karan Johar sending his half-baked script to Alia was misconstrued. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on his experience working with Alia, emphasising that she spoils her directors. (Also read: Vasan Bala deactivates Twitter account after getting hate for Jigra box office failure, internet questions Karan Johar) Alia Bhatt and Vasan Bala worked on Jigra together.

Vasan Bala on working with Alia Bhatt

In an interaction with Mashable India, Vasan said, “I think every director who I love should get an opportunity to work with Alia Bhatt. They will be spoilt and then unki agli film mein band bajegi (They will suffer in their next film),” adding, “She has no entourage, nothing, she is always ready. Sometimes, I didn’t even have to communicate how I wanted a scene; a gesture from my end would be enough for her to understand what I needed in that shot.”

The filmmaker also recalled a day on set when both he and Alia let loose and welcomed a more fun environment on the otherwise grim film set. "Usually, sets are funny, but this film lacked humour, so the environment on the set used to remain quiet serious. This one day, we had a lighter day, and we were just chit-chatting and laughing," he added.

About Jigra

Vasan Bala's Jigra starred Alia and Vedang Raina in the lead roles, alongside Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, and Vivek Gomber in supporting roles. The film followed the journey of a woman whose brother is on death row in a fictitious Asian country for a crime he didn't commit. It shows how she finds local help and helps her brother escape from prison and certain death. Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, Jigra underperformed at the box office and collected only ₹55 crore worldwide.