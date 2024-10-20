Vasan Bala deactivates Twitter account after getting hate for Jigra box office failure, internet questions Karan Johar

Filmmaker Vasan Bala's X (formerly Twitter) account has been deactivated days after he was targetted by trolls for defending the box office failure of his most recent release Jigra. The Alia Bhatt-starrer has underperformed at the ticket window but Vasan had said in an interview that he doesn't treat box office as a parameter of success. (Also read: Jigra registers Alia Bhatt's worst box office opening in 10 years; how Vasan Bala film lost to even Kalank and Shaandaar) Jigra director Vasan Bala has deleted his Twitter account

Vasan Bala deleted Twitter account

On Sunday, Vasan Bala's Twitter account, which had been active until a day earlier, was deleted. All the replies to his earlier tweets were shown to be empty slots. The message simply read: 'This post is from an account that no longer exists.' The landing page of his account also comes up blank now.

What Twitter users said

Twitter users speculated that the deletion was probably after the filmmaker received hate for defending Jigra. Vasan had defended the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India and shared it on X. However, in the replies to that tweet, the filmmaker was labelled 'arrogant' for not accepting the film's failure.

The tide has changed now that the filmmaker has deleted his account. Many are rushing to his defence, saying that he alone should not be singled out for the film's failure. After screengrabs of his 'absent' profile were shared on Reddit, one user commented, "They promoted it as an Alia Bhatt aka Lady Bachchan movie but wanted him only to take the responsibility for its failure." Some questioned Karan Johar, saying that when the movie was being promoted, the stars - Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina - had been front and centre, along with Karan, the producer, as well. But after the film underperformed, Vasan was the only one giving interviews.

Jigra box office performance

Jigra, the story of a sister trying to break her brother from a foreign prison, received mixed to positive reviews upon its release last weekend. However, it did not match the expectations in terms of box office performance. Made on a reported budget of ₹80 crore, Jigra has earned only ₹40 crore so far and is almost certain to fall short of breaking even.