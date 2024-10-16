Karan Johar says he has Vasan Bala's back amid Jigra's low box office earnings: 'Always and forever'

Karan Johar recently showed support for Vasan Bala despite the lukewarm collection of Jigra at the box office. Vasan had shared a link from Alia Bhatt's Instagram story, acknowledging the support he received from her and Karan. Karan reposted the story and added a sweet caption. (Also read: Karan Johar gives shoutout to Pakistani singer for recreating Tauba Tauba; Karan Aujla says: 'Uncle na karo please') Vasan Bala recently said that Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt will always have his back,

Alia had shared an article from The Indian Express urging Karan Johar to have Vasan Bala's back. While resharing it on his Instagram story, Vasan captioned his post as, “They have my back, kujj na howe. Ye sab ho jaawe no matter what (Nothing will happen as they have my back. Even if anything happens, no matter what) @karanjohar @aliaabhatt.” He added the lyrics inspired by Jigra's track Tenu Sang Rakhna on his Instagram story. Karan reshared the story ad captioned it as, “Always and forever (heart emojis).”

Divya Khosla Kumar hits back at Karan Johar

Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar shared the picture of an empty theatre on her Instagram story and accused Alia and Karan of inflating Jigra’s box office numbers. Her claims were followed by a cryptic Instagram story from Karan, which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” While reacting to the same, Divya, in an interview with HT City said, “Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry? No one is a king here, and I won’t be treated like a subject.”

About Jigra

In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out from the prison after he is sentenced to death.

Jigra stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Jigra has so far earned ₹19.85 crore after it collected ₹ 1.60 crore on the fifth day of its release, reported by Sacnilk. The film was released on October 11 worldwide.