Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham's action film opens at 6.52 cr

Vedaa box office collection day 1: Nikkhil Advani's action film, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, was one of the three Bollywood releases this week on the occasion of Independence Day. Sacnilk reports that while Vedaa lags far behind Stree 2, the clear winner, it's managed to secure the second position on the opening day. (Also Read – Vedaa review: John Abraham and Sharvari’s thriller on caste system gets you thinking, delivers a hard-hitting message) Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham and Sharvari's action drama opens in single digits

Vedaa box office

Vedaa scored ₹6.52 crore at the domestic box office. Most of its earnings ( ₹6.5 crore) came from the Hindi market. It also earned ₹0.01 crore each in Tamil and Telugu. This opening is a little lower than that of John's last film (as a lead actor) – Mohit Suri's 2022 action thriller Ek Villain Returns, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, and opened at ₹7.05 crore.

However, Vedaa is also John's biggest opening in six years, ever since his 2018 Independence Day blockbuster, Satyamev Jayate. However, John's biggest opening (not as a lead actor) obviously remains Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan last year.

It was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, and John played the chief antagonist. Speaking of Pathaan, the other Independence Day release this year – Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor – has opened at ₹54.35 crore, just a few lakhs less than the Hindi version of Pathaan.

About Vedaa

Vedaa is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

The Hindustan Times review of Vedaa states, “Nikkhil Advani has clearly come a long way from the sappy romance he directed in Kal Ho Naa Ho, to now Vedaa. The sensitivity of the subject at hand is revealed via just the disclaimer shown in the beginning of the film.”