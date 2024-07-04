Veteran actor Smriti Biswas dies aged 100, Hansal Mehta pays tribute: Thank you for blessing our lives

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, who worked in a number of Hindi, Marathi and Bengali films, has died at her residence in Maharashtra's Nashik city, sources said on Thursday. Smriti Biswas celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024.

Smriti, 100, died late on Wednesday night following age-related issues, they said. A noted yesteryear actor, she was living in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in Nashik Road area.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared several recent and old photos of the actor. He wrote, “Go away in peace and to a happier place, dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas.”

She started her career as a child artist and featured in movies of notable filmmakers like Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra and Raj Kapoor.

Smriti co-starred with actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Balraj Sahni in various films. She debuted in the world of films with the Bengali movie Sandhya (1930). Model Girl (1960) was her last Hindi film. She had quit acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang.

After her husband's death, she shifted to Nashik. Smriti celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024. She is survived by two sons--Rajeev and Satyajeet, the sources said.