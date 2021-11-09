Vicky Kaushal says he almost rejected Uri: 'I went to work not feeling connected to it'

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he almost rejected the opportunity to play the role of Major Vihan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical strike because he didn't connect with the film at first.

The war film, which was released in 2019, is based on the surgical strike in Uri. Vicky Kaushal's catchphrase ‘how's the josh' became widely popular.

Appearing on Film Companion's Front Row chat, Vicky said, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it."

It was his dad who convinced him to take it up. "My dad found the script & read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn't do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it,” he added.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was directed by Aditya Dhar and also starred Yami Gautam. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film collected ₹245.36 crore. Not only did the film perform well at the box office but Uri also took Vicky Kaushal's popularity a notch higher.

Since the film, Vicky has starred in a couple of films. These include Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a superhero action film The Immortal Ashwatthama with Uri director Aditya Dhar and Mr Lele.

Lately, Vicky has been in the headlines for his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. The actor-couple has been rumoured to be dating for two years now and are reportedly preparing for a winter wedding. Both, Vicky and Katrina are yet to address these rumours.