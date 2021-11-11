Vicky Kaushal recalls his childhood home on Into The Wild: '10x10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom'

Actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his childhood home which he said was a '10 by 10 house'. Appearing in an episode of Discovery Plus' adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky also revealed that the home he grew up in had 'no separate kitchen or bathroom'. The episode will premiere on Friday.

On the show, Vicky said, “I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey.”

Ahead of starting the expedition amidst the Indian Ocean, Vicky said, “I have a major fear for deep seawater and we're right in the middle of it right now. I've never actually in my life got into seawater. Not even shallow seawater nor deep seawater. Never! If we are going into seawater then it's going to be my first time and hopefully, I'll be getting rid of my fears.”

Vicky has been making headlines after several news reports claimed that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif soon. However, neither of them has reacted to the rumours. Earlier this year, there were also reports that the duo had a roka ceremony.

Later in an interview, Vicky had revealed why he didn't respond to the reports. “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work," he told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan giggles as paparazzi ask Vicky Kaushal about wedding with Katrina Kaif. Watch

Vicky was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Sardar Udham also features Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh and released on Amazon Prime Video last month.

He will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur. It is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was the chief of the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.