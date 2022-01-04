Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal aces battle rope exercise, Rakesh Roshan reacts. Watch

A video of Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal working out in the gym is doing rounds on the Internet. Hrithik Roshan's father filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to it.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sham is seen doing a rope exercise known as battle ropes work-out, which is done to increase full-body strength.

Rakesh Roshan reacted in the comments section as he wrote, “Shamji keep going.” Another fan wrote, “Woh already ek famous stunt director hai Bollywood ke, fit toh pehle se hi rehte honge aaj video aa gayi bas (He is a famous stunt director of Bollywood. He must be fit. This video just came out today though).”

While one fan said that the Kaushal family has taken a New Year's resolution to stay fit, as he wrote, “Katrina Kaif ne bhi toh ek video dala tha gym ka kuch din pehle. Looks like the entire Kaushal family has taken the new year resolution to stay extra fit. Ab bass Vicky paaji bache hain gym video daalne ke liye. (I think Katrina Kaif also posted a video from a gym a few days back. It seems like the entire Kaushal family has taken the New Year resolution to be fit. Now just Vicky is left to upload a video doing exercise).”

Sham Kaushal is a veteran stunt coordinator and action director in the Bollywood industry. He made his career debut in the 1980s and some of his best works are seen in films like Krrish (2006), Kaminey (2009), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dhoom: 3 (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Dangal (2016). He has won Filmfare Awards for Krrish, Gangs of Wasseypur and Dangal and IIFA Award for Kaminey and Bajirao Mastani.

Sham has two sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, both of them are actors. On December 9, Vicky tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan.

