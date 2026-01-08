Vicky Kaushal says he's scared of losing his phone after son Vihaan's birth: 'I've so many pictures, videos of my baby'

Vicky admitted that he is still figuring out what it means to be a father and said, “But I can tell you, it’s the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can’t describe it in words, the emotions you truly feel, the beautiful adjectives you can’t attach to this experience of becoming a father. It’s a mix of so many things. You feel unsettled at times. Sometimes, you realise you have to lead by example.”

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood in November 2025 when they welcomed their baby boy. On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal . In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Vicky opened up about fatherhood, calling it a blessing and a magical experience.

He added that there are moments when he feels the need to watch his actions carefully, while at other times he believes he is fine just the way he is. “But overall, it feels like time has suddenly become priceless. Your centre changes, and there’s always something calling you back. For the first time, I am scared of losing my phone. I never bothered about it earlier, but now I have so many pictures and videos of my baby that I keep thinking, ‘Bas phone na kho jaaye’ (I just hope I don’t lose my phone). You crave that time with your child. It’s extremely precious. It has truly been my biggest blessing,” he concluded.

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy on November 7. On January 7, the couple took to Instagram to share the first picture of their son. While they did not reveal his face, the image showed them holding their baby’s tiny hand. Alongside the picture, they wrote, “Our ray of light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Many fans also pointed out a connection between Vihaan’s name and Vicky’s character Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike.