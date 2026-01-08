Aditya Dhar reacts to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s son's name having an Uri link: ‘Life has come full circle’

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally revealed the name of their baby boy, introducing him as Vihaan Kaushal. And fans couldn’t help but notice the coincidence between the little one’s name and Vicky’s character from Uri: The Surgical Strike. The connection has now caught the attention of filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who directed the film. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

Aditya Dhar reacts On Wednesday, Vicky and Katrina revealed their son's name through a joint post on Instagram. The announcement instantly sparked chatter among fans, many of whom were quick to draw a connection between the name and Vicky’s role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Reacting with amusement, Dhar admitted that life has truly come full circle for Vicky – from bringing Vihaan to life on the big screen to now cradling little Vihaan in his arms in real life. Aditya took to the comment section on the couple’s Instagram post to share his feelings.

“@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle,” Aditya wrote.

He added, “All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.”

Aditya wasn’t the only one to notice the connection, as Vicky’s fans also flooded the comment section, pointing out the link between the name and his on-screen role.

“This one lifts the josh and melts our hearts,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Very unrelated but Vicky's first big break Uri had its protagonist name as Vihaan. Sweet.”

“The character that won Vicky a National Award for being the Best Actor will now live on as his son,” one noted, with one writing, “Simple and nice !!! I see Uri gave Vicky a lot.... including his son's name.” “Remember Neha Dhupia saying Katrina crushing on Vicky during Uri .. Vicky’s character in Uri was Vihaan,” one shared.