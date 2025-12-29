Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif made him more mature, patient post marriage; calls being in love with her 'best feeling’

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood this year when they welcomed their baby boy. The new parents never shy away from expressing their love for each other. In a recent interview with GQ India, Vicky spoke about how Katrina changed him after marriage and revealed what it feels like to be in love with her. Vicky Kaushal reveals what it's like to be in love with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal admits Katrina Kaif made him more mature after marriage

Vicky admitted that one can never be the same person after marriage, as starting a life with someone is a huge addition. He revealed that he has matured far more in the last two and a half years than he did in the first 33 years of his life. The actor shared that Katrina has made him more patient and helped him see things differently.

He revealed that he and Katrina often have discussions over the silliest things — from what food to order online to where to go on holiday — as well as more serious matters, and that they eventually arrive at a decision that suits both of them. He admitted that he is the more stubborn one, while Katrina is more emotional.

Vicky Kaushal on how it feels to be in love with Katrina Kaif

When further asked what being in love with Katrina Kaif feels like, Vicky explained beautifully, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”

He added, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating, when there was heady excitement every time we met, to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply — I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story

Katrina and Vicky first met at an award show. What began as a light-hearted exchange soon blossomed into a real-life romance after Katrina’s comment on Koffee With Karan that she “would look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen”. The two dated for a brief period before tying the knot on December 9, 2021, in Udaipur. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until their wedding. In 2025, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whose name the couple has yet to reveal.