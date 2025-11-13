Does Vicky Kaushal think Katrina Kaif is still the ‘bigger star’ between them? Here's what he told Twinkle Khanna

Vicky Kaushal reacted to a question on whether he thinks his wife-actor Katrina Kaif, "is a bigger star" than him. The actor appeared on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, along with Kriti Sanon. During the latest episode, Vicky spoke about how and where he met Katrina for the first time. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal recalls his 1st meeting with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal said that he first met Katrina backstage at an award show, which he was hosting, and she was the guest. He recalled that they both had to enter the stage. As they started a conversation, he added that in the first five minutes of their meeting, "she is training me how to host the show."

Vicky calls Katrina a ‘superstar’

He also spoke about the time when he asked Katrina to marry him on stage. Vicky shared that at that event, he was told to ask any actor who arrived on stage to marry him. However, a clip of him proposing to Katrina, as a joke, was shared extensively online. Twinkle then said that at that time, both Vicky and Katrina were "big stars," adding "a much bigger star." Reacting to it, Vicky said, "She is a superstar."

Twinkle asked, "Now, what is the dynamic like?" Vicky said, "She is the bigger star still. She will always be." Twinkle then said, "She's the earth and you are the moon orbiting her. An impressed Vicky replied, "Very well put."

About Vicky, Katrina

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included haldi, sangeet and the wedding ceremonies. On November 7, this year, they welcomed their first son.

About Vicky, Katrina's films

Fans will see Vicky next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Billed as an "epic saga", it also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres in 2026. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in 2024.