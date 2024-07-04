Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor attend Kill screening; Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted too

Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, attended the premiere of Kill. Rohit Saraf, Khushi Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sonam Bajwa, and others were also present. Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended Kill screening.

Vicky, Varun, Janhvi attend Kill screening

For the event, Vicky wore a black shirt, matching pants, and shoes. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a red blazer dress and heels. Varun Dhawan was seen in a white T-shirt under a leather jacket, denims, and sneakers. Karan Johar opted for a black T-shirt, pants, a rust-coloured jacket, and black shoes.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spotted too

Ananya Panday chose to wear an off-shoulder red dress and matching heels. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a grey shirt, charcoal pants, and black shoes. Rohit Saraf also wore an all-black ensemble—a black shirt, pants, and shoes. Khushi Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs at the event with her look and smile. Divyenndu Sharma also attended the event.

Who else attended Kill premiere

Abhishek Banerjee stunned in a black outfit. Tanya Maniktala looked gorgeous in red-coloured attire. Akshay Oberoi stunned everyone with his look at the premiere of the film. Sanjay Kapoor was also seen among the guests. Sonam Bajwa looked stunning in her bodycon dress. Guneet Monga, Mouni Roy, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and Kritika Kamra were also present.

About Kill

Kill is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. It made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. Recently, production companies Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the action thriller.

Kill tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala). The film also stars Raghav Juyal. It will release on July 5.