Vidya Balan admits to sleep-walking through her 'so-called commercial films'

Vidya Balan admitted to sleep-walking through some of her biggest commercial hits. She said that she realised that she wasn't excited by the roles, and subsequently decided to only sign films that sparked her creative interest.

Vidya Balan was most recently seen in Amit Masurkar's Sherni, which released on Amazon Prime Video last month. In an interview, she spoke about having a realisation after working in 'so-called commercial films'.

She told Zoom Digital, "I didn’t feel that... I made my debut with Parineeta, which was an absolutely great film, a dream debut and it was an author-backed role, and some other roles that I did were fabulous."

Vidya added, "But there were some roles that I did in the so-called commercial films, that I thought would be a cakewalk. So I didn’t put in any effort and I got criticised for it while the films did well. And that’s when I told myself - why did I sleepwalk through these films? And that’s when I realised it didn’t excite me. So, I decided to do films that excite me and that’s when Ishqiya was offered to me."

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Vidya, along with producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, had been invited to join the prestigious organisation, which oversees the Oscars. She was recognised for her performances in Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani.

While Vidya has mostly done smaller films since Ishqiya in 2010 -- with the exception of projects such as Mission Mangal and the NTR biopic -- she had appeared in mainstream films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai prior to that.