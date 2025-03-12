Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Holi at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura. Watch

Ahead of Holi, actor Vidyut Jammwal blew a conch shell as he interacted with media after participating in the celebrations at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura. Vidyut Jammwal has begun his Holi celebrations.

Vidyut celebrates Holi in Mathura

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video in which he can be seen enjoying the Holi celebration and playing the nagada. "EXPERIENCE THIS!!!!!!Holi Begins...BRAJ KI HOLI..... #brajkiholi #vishramghat #holi2025 #brajkrasiya #mathura #vrindavan #rasiya #braj #happyholi #holihai #btvp," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.

The famous Lathmar Holi celebrations began in Mathura's Barsana on Saturday as devotees and tourists gathered to witness the traditional festivities.

Earlier on Friday, celebrations kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, where devotees threw sweets at each other in a joyous ritual.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered flower petals on the gathered crowd.

(With inputs from ANI)