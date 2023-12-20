Vidyut Jammwal reacts after flattering remark from paparazzi over jungle pics: ‘Taste achi hai’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was made happy by a photographer who complimented his recent photos from a Himalayan retreat. The actor received mixed reactions after posting pictures from his time spent in nature. Not only did he ditch all luxuries during his alone time in the jungle, but also all his clothes. Also read: Vidyut Jammwal ditches all his clothes and luxuries for Himalayan retreat Vidyut Jammwal reacts to compliment over his nude pics.

Vidyut on his jungle pics

Vidyut was recently snapped in Mumbai. He looked casual in a white t-shirt, topped with a statement jacket and grey joggers. The actor seemed busy, checking something on his phone when someone from the paparazzi told him, “Jungle wali photo bohot achi thi (Your pictures from the jungle were good).”

The actor paused, took his Airpods out and smiled at the kind words. He replied, “Aapka taste acha hai (You have a good taste)," and went inside a building. The video of the same has surfaced online.

Vidyut's controversial pics

Earlier this month, Vidyut surprised fans with his bold photos from the retreat. Ditching all clothes, he was seen bathing, cooking and doing everything like a true yogi in the jungle.

The idea behind his lifestyle

Sharing the pictures, Vidyut wrote on X, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year.” Explaining his ritual, he added, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am not’, which is the first step of knowing ‘Whom am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness. I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024. Pic courtesy - A Local Shepherd Mohar Singh,” the Commando actor ended the note.

