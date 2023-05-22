Vignesh Shivan poses for selfie with ‘Spider Man’ Tobey Maguire at Cannes Film Festival, meets ‘genius’ Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan met actor Tobey Maguire at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and clicked a selfie with him. He also posed for pictures with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the event. Vignesh, who travelled to Cannes recently, has been sharing glimpses from the film festival. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap says he'll have to make several remakes to pay for newly-engaged daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding) Vignesh Shivan met Tobey Maguire and Anurag Kashyap at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vignesh posted a selfie featuring Tobey Maguire. In the photo, both Vignesh and Tobey wore white shirts, black blazers and pants. Tobey was also seen wearing a bowtie as he posed for the camera next to Vignesh.

Sharing the photo, Vignesh captioned it, "With your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan (heart eyes, red heart and smiling face with smiling eyes emojis) at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon @festivaldecannes @mdf_cannes #cannes." Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Every 90’s kids dream, to have a selfie with our childhood heroes." Another person said, "Now you are a legend bro. You managed to take a selfie with him."

Anurag Kashyap also shared pictures with Vignesh and Pradeep Ranganathan from Cannes. Taking to Instagram, Anurag was seen posing with the duo as they attended the event. In the photos, Anurag was seen in a printed black hoodie and maroon pants.

Vignesh opted for a T-shirt, charcoal denim jacket and matching pants. Pradeep opted for a black shirt and beige trousers. In another photo, Vignesh and Anurag smiled as they posed pointing towards each other. Anurag captioned the post, "Somehow we always meet here .. @wikkiofficial and me .. and this time joined by the wonder kid @pradeep_ranganathan on his first trip to the @festivaldecannes. Watching, talking and eating cinema."

Vignesh shared Anurag's post on his Instagram Stories,

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Vignesh wrote, "With the genius! (star eyes, heart eyes and angel face emojis)" Vignesh, sharing the picture of the trio together, wrote, "Two of my fav directors! And a couple of good crazy actors (heart and star eyes emojis) starstruck)."

Currently, Vignesh is busy with work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with Pradeep Ranganathan. It is said to be a romantic comedy which is rumoured to be titled LIC.

Anurag is in Cannes for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival. Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

