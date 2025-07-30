Viineet Kumar Singh reveals taking paternity leave to focus on family: 'The moment I saw my son, everything changed'

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Singh recently embraced parenthood as he welcomed a baby boy on 24 July. The actor shared the joyful news with fans on Instagram. Now, in an interview with News18, Viineet has opened up about enjoying paternity leave and dedicating more time to his family. Viineet Kumar Singh reveals taking paternity leave to be with family.

Viineet Kumar Singh on taking paternity leave

Viineet revealed that he has taken a break from work and said, “Right now, my focus is entirely on my family. I took time off intentionally because I didn’t want to miss a single moment. Even during the pregnancy, I made sure I was present—wrapping up work early, accompanying Ruchiraa for every check-up, trying to be as hands-on as possible.”

Reflecting on becoming a father, he added, “It’s hard to even put it into words. The moment I saw my son, everything changed. There’s this quiet shift that happens inside you, and suddenly, nothing else feels more important. I didn’t know I could feel this way. Every smile, every little sound he makes—it’s all so special. I’m still adjusting, still learning, but it’s the most beautiful kind of overwhelming. People say your world changes when you become a parent, and I finally understand what they mean.”

In May 2025, Viineet announced their pregnancy by sharing pictures with his wife, Ruchiraa Singh, proudly showing off her baby bump. On 24 July, the actor shared a heart-warming post, revealing the birth of their son.

He wrote, “God’s kindness overflows! Move over, world, the littlest Singh has arrived, and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you, God for this precious little bundle of joy! – Ruchiraa & Viineet.” Several of his industry friends, including Vikrant Massey, Farah Khan, Amit Sadh, and Manoj Bajpayee, congratulated the couple and showered love on the newborn.

Viineet Kumar Singh’s recent work

Viineet is currently receiving praise for his performance in the web series Rangeen, directed by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. The show also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Taaruk Raina, and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this year, Viineet was seen in Chhaava, which became the highest-grossing film of the year, Jaat, which earned ₹118.85 crore worldwide, and Superboys of Malegaon, which was critically acclaimed. The actor is yet to announce his next project.