Vineet Kumar Singh returns home after being stranded in Dubai due to Middle East airspace closure: 'We were clueless'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who was in Dubai when the closure of airspace over several parts of the Middle East was announced, has reached Mumbai safely. Speaking with News18, Vineet said that he was "clueless around 10 pm" as he waited for his boarding at the Dubai airport. However, his fear was dispelled when the boarding started even though a "little late". Vineet Kumar Singh has starred in films such as Chhaava and Mukkabaaz.

Vineet returns from Dubai after airspace closure in parts of Middle East

Vineet told News18 after landing in Mumbai, “We were clueless around 10 pm. Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone."

Vineet landed in Mumbai early Tuesday, around 3:45 am IST. He lauded the ground staff of the airlines for handling the situation calmly and efficiently. His scheduled departure time from Dubai was 9.40 pm on Monday.

On Monday night, reports surfaced about sections of airspace being shut down in the Middle East after Iran's missile strikes on US establishments in Qatar. Vineet had then shared an update on his Instagram Stories about his travels from the Dubai Airport.

Vineet shared updates on his Instagram Stories.

His note read, “I am at Dubai Airport. 9.23pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the gate for my flight (airplane emoji). Fingers crossed." On Tuesday morning, he shared an update with his fans and followers on the platform. He wrote, "Landed (airplane emoji). Mumbai (red heart emoji)."

About Middle East airport closure

On Monday, the Qatari airspace was temporarily closed, citing heightened threats, just before Iran launched at least six missiles towards US bases in Qatar. Officials had described the airspace closure as a precautionary and temporary measure. Bahrain and Kuwait had also closed their countries' airspace temporarily.

About Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet began his acting career at the age of 21 with the film Pitaah (2002). He was also part of films such as Chhaava, Mukkabaaz, Bombay Talkies, and Gangs of Wasseypur. Fans also lauded his performance in Ugly and Daas Dev.