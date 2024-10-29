Vijay 69 trailer: Anupam Kher fights age, family and society to pursue his dream of competing in a triathlon. Watch

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher in the lead role. Taking to its YouTube channel, Netflix posted the over two-minute video. The video began with Anupam's character, Vijay, a 69-year-old, getting irritated and arguing with people around him. (Also Read | Anupam Kher injured on Vijay 69 set, Neena Gupta asks 'Oh what have you done?') Anupam Kher in a still from Vijay 69 trailer.

About Vijay 69 trailer

As the trailer progresses, Vijay says that he wants to be remembered for having done something great. He confides in his friend, played by Chunky Panday, about his idea of competing in a triathlon and making a new record in India. As he tells his family and friends, everyone makes fun of him and also scolds him. Mihir Ahuja's character is seen helping him train.

Fighting with everyone, Vijay begins his journey to take part in the triathlon but ends up in the hospital. Even after exercising and practising for four months, his application is rejected. Vijay is seen going through a roller coaster of emotions. Chunky's character becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader. The video ends with Vijay participating in the triathlon as he says, “Sapno ki koi expiry date nahi hoti (There is no expiry date of dreams).”

Film's director on theme of Vijay 69 ,working with Anupam

Akshay said in a statement, “Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’; it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you're overcoming life's hurdles or training for a triathlon."

Akshay added, "Working with Anupam Sir was a gift — not only did he commit himself fully to the part; he also brought a depth and authenticity to the role that only the rarest of actors can. It was also a pleasure to work once again with my producer, Maneesh Sharma, to bring this YRF Entertainment and Netflix collaboration to fruition. The intention has been to craft a feel-good film that will, hopefully, resonate with audiences across generations. ”

About Vijay 69

Written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film will release on November 8 on Netflix. Showcasing a mix of determination, laughter, and poignant moments, Vijay 69 sets the stage for an uplifting story that encourages viewers to embrace second chances.