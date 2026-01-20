Vijay Varma’s 2016 flashback includes selfie with golden toilet from Amitabh Bachchan’s home. See pics

Actor Vijay Varma recently took a nostalgic trip back to 2016, joining the viral '2026 is the new 2016' trend on Instagram by sharing a carousel of throwback pictures that captured defining moments from an important phase of his life. Among the photos, one image stood out instantly, a selfie Vijay took inside Amitabh Bachchan’s home, with a golden toilet visible in the background, leaving fans both amused and intrigued. Vijay Varma posted the highlights of 2016 on Instagram, and a golden toilet selfie from Amitabh Bachchan's home amused fans.

Vijay Varma's 2016 dump includes a golden toilet at Bachchan's home Reflecting on the year, Vijay described 2016 as a milestone in his journey. In the caption, Vijay wrote, “2016 was sort of a milestone year for me.. I got to work with Big B and Shoojit da on the movie Pink with the lovely cast and crew. Met god @sachintendulkar . Took selfie with a golden toilet at Bachchan’s. Made gym buddies @sanyamalhotra_ and @fatimasanashaikh. Met my hero @irrfan. Worked on Yaara with @tigmanshudhulia sir with @mevidyutjammwal and @theamitsadh. Music video Naina Bawre with my friend @reemsen and overall goofed around with my newfound mini fame.”

The post also offered glimpses into other memorable encounters from that year. One photograph showed Vijay posing with Amitabh Bachchan at a social gathering, while another captured him with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, whom he fondly referred to as “God.” The actor also shared moments of bonding with fellow actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh during their gym sessions. Another highlight from the carousel was a picture with the late Irrfan Khan, whom Vijay described as his “hero". Vijay also shared pictures with Tigmanshu Dhulia alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh.