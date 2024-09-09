Vikas Sethi's last Instagram post was an emotional Mother's Day wish, fans flood comment box with condolences

Vikas Sethi, popular television actor best known for iconic daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, died of a heart attack at 40 on Sunday. Fans of the actor, who couldn't believe he was gone so young, flooded his last Instagram post with condolences. (Also Read – Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi Sethi recalls his final moments: ‘He was sick but didn't want to go to hospital’) Vikas Sethi's last Instagram post is a wish for his mother

Vikas' last Instagram post

Vikas' final Instagram post dates back 17 weeks to May 12, on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the picture, he's seen wearing a green kurta and white pajama, seated next to his mother Surekha Sethi, who's arranging an aarti thali on the table. His caption states, “HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.. ❤❤ MOM LOVE YOU.” He also tagged her. He inserted the song Mumma, sung by Kailash Kher, from Sushant Shah's 2008 dramedy Dasvidaniya.

Fans send condolences

Fans were overwhelmed by Vikas' final, emotional post for his mother. One of them commented, “I still remember the role of kukko (heartbreak emoji) Rip boss,” referring to his character of Karan “Kookoo” from the daily soap Kyun Hota Hai Pyar. Another user wrote, “Om shanti, rest in peace.” “cnt believe (crying emoji).. may ur soul rest in peace bro (namaste emojis),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Too young to die! It breaks my heart! We still remember your rol in movies and in serials (heartbreak and crying emojis). You was fabulous actor and for sure human (red heart emoji). May your soul rest in peace (crying, red heart, and namaste emojis).”

Vikas, who was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka, died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest. He was 48. According to his wife Jhanvi Sethi, they were in Nashik to attend a family function.

"After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

His mortal remains have been sent for postmortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, said Jhanvi. The last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday. Vikas is survived by his wife and their twin sons.

Besides being a familiar face on television, Vikas was part of the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which he played Robbie, a friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor).