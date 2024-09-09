Did you know late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date Robbie in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Television actor Vikas Sethi, best known for iconic daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. A little known fact about the late actor is that he also played the small yet memorable part of Robbie in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu actor Vikas Sethi dies at 48) Kareena Kapoor as Poo and Vikas Sethi as Robbie in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Vikas Sethi as Robbie

Vikas played Robbie, a date of Kareena Kapoor's iconic character of Poo aka Pooja. He first appears standing against a fancy bike with a group of friends at Poo's college. He calls her and asks, “Hey Poo, movie tonight?” She responds in her signature sassy fashion, “Tell me how it was!” Poo's friends then ask her why she shows so much ‘attitude’ to Robbie, who is a college heartthrob. Poo responds, “He's nice, but wo mere type ka nahi hai (He's not my type).”

Robbie pops up later as Poo's date for a dance night. He comes to pick her up from the Raichand house, and she woos him in order to make her love interest Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) jealous. However, she also abandons him at the party as soon as Rohan declares his love for her publicly and the two dance to You Are My Soniya.

John Abraham was initially offered to play Robbie

Another lesser known fact is that Karan first offered the role of Robbie to John Abraham. When the actor appeared on the inaugural season of the filmmaker's chat show Koffee with Karan in 2004, he revealed, "I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said, ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G, which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘Where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

John had turned down the offer, and Robbie was eventually played by Vikas Sethi. Karan admitted that it was a very small part and apologised to John on the show. “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage,” he said. John went on to star in Karan's productions like Kaal (2005) and Dostana (2008).