Vikram Bhatt says he was told to 'make a deal with powerful person' to end jail ordeal: 'Friends stopped talking to me':

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about how his 70-plus day jail stint changed his outlook on life and friendships and also claimed he was offered to pay his way out of prison, but he refused. The filmmaker was arrested last year in connection with a large-scale financial fraud. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt spent two months in jail in an alleged fraud case. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

In 2025, Vikram Bhatt and wife Shwetambari Bhatt were booked by the Rajasthan police in an alleged fraud case involving large-scale misappropriation of funds. After spending over two months in jail, the two were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

‘Was told to make a deal with a powerful person’ In an interview with ANI, Vikram admitted that the past few months had been extremely challenging, but added that they left him with quite a few lessons. “My wife and I were innocent. My daughter didn't do anything. But I understood one thing while I was in jail, the power of prayer. I have always believed in God, but there I surrendered everything to Him. I told myself, 'Look, I am not wealthy enough to hire the world's best lawyers. If I have any support, it is from God.' Someone told me to strike a deal with a very powerful person. I replied, 'I may not be powerful, but my God is. If I am not a criminal, I will get bail. And even after securing bail, if the case continues, I will prove my innocence.”

‘Some friends no longer speak to me’ The filmmaker added that some of his friends distanced themselves from him during the jail ordeal. “There are some friends who no longer speak to me, even though they used to before. Maybe they believe I did something wrong, or perhaps they simply don't want to associate with someone who has been to jail. That could be the reason. But I always think that those who know me don't believe me. Those who believe me don't really know me,” he said.

However, the filmmaker said that he found unlikely friends in prison, where he shared a barrack with dozens of inmates. He revealed that when he first arrived at the jail, it was late in the night. But the inmates not only welcomed him but also arranged a place for him to sleep, with some providing a pillow, a blanket and even a water bottle.

The case against Vikram Bhatt In November 2025, the Bhatts were booked in a case that stems from an FIR lodged in Udaipur in November 2025 over an alleged fraud linked to a film project. The case was registered at the Bhupalpura police station.

The complainant, Ajay Murdia, alleged that he entered into an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's company for the production of films and documentaries in the memory of his late wife. However, he said that the production house failed to deliver the films and siphoned off funds.

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt had earlier told said that he believed the police were being misled.