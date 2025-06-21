Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Vikramaditya Motwane says Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was ‘angrier’; fans ask sequel even as he says ‘no one watched it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 21, 2025 09:13 PM IST

In a recent interview, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about his 2018 vigilante film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. 

Director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about his 2018 vigilante film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which did not work at the box office but has gained a cult following through the years. In an interview with IMDb, the filmmaker got candid about how ‘no one watched’ the film, but it has since received love. (Also Read: Vikramaditya Motwane has a mic-drop reaction to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' comment on Sacred Games. See pic)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a still from Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a still from Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Vikramaditya Motwane on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Vikramaditya spoke about how Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was born out of his anger at the system, with the passport scene from the film, in particular, being inspired by real life. He then said, “The original script was a lot angrier. It almost got made a couple of times but didn’t, so I put it to bed for a while.” The project was revived when Abhay Koranne read the script and asked Vikramaditya to work on it. 

Vikramaditya also said that his love for superhero films and graphic novels, along with a sense of real-life injustice, inspired Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He said, “When the film was released, no one went and saw it in theatres. To see the love and passion for the film now is very heartening. " He ended the video by teasing that there might be a sequel. 

Comments under the interview saw fans of the vigilante film ask for a sequel. One person wrote, “Only a Bhavesh Joshi sequel can fix me now.” Another wrote, “Sequeeeeelll.” Another wrote, “Movie to achi thi hi soundtrack bhi Boht mast tha (The movie was good, as was the soundtrack).” Some fans even commented, asking Vikramaditya to re-release the film in theatres. 

About Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero follows the origin tale of a young man named Siku (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) who turns into a masked vigilante after his friend is murdered. Set against a corrupt system, Siku fights against indifference as a crusader on a mission. Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, and Nishikant Kamat also star in the film, which is available for streaming on JioHotstar. 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikramaditya Motwane says Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was 'angrier'; fans ask sequel even as he says 'no one watched it'
