Vikrant Massey denies losing cousin in Air India crash, says victim was family friend: ‘Let them grieve in peace'

Actor Vikrant Massey has come forward to clear a misunderstanding that he lost a cousin in the tragic Air India plane crash on Thursday. The actor clarified that Clive Kunder, who passed away in the crash, was a family friend, and requested people allow the grieving family to process their loss in peace. Also read: Vikrant Massey's cousin Clive Kunder dies in Ahmedabad plane crash, actor shares he was the 1st Operator on flight Vikrant Massey took to social media to issue a clarification note.

Vikrant clarifies

The confusion arose from Vikrant's earlier Instagram post, where he mentioned that his uncle Clifford Kunder's son Clive Kunder was among the victims of the Air India plane crash. Later on Thursday night, Vikrant took to social media to share a clarifying note, addressing the misunderstanding.

“Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately diseased Mr. Clive Kunder was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Vikrant's Insta Story

What did Vikrant write earlier

On Thursday, Vikrant took to his Instagram Stories to share a note reacting to the plane crash. At that time, he shared that his uncle Clifford Kunder's son Clive Kunder was among those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash.

His note read, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight”.

On Thursday, London-bound Air India crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members. Only one person is believed to have survived the crash that occurred a few seconds after the pilot in command Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal sent a Mayday call.

"Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)," Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X.