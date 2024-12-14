Vikrant Massey reveals what prompted him to announce break from acting: ‘Social media pressure was…’

Actor Vikrant Massey has spoken about what made him announce a break from his work. Speaking with Agenda AajTak, Vikrant revealed that “social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post”. The actor also added that he finally for the life he had always dreamt of, and so he “thought it was time to live it”. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey returns to work after announcing ‘long break’, shoots for next with Shanaya Kapoor in Dehradun) Vikrant Massey spoke about his post on stepping back from acting.

Vikrant credits 'social media pressure' for his decision

Vikrant said, “The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year. Social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post, that I concede. I lead a public life, and am borderline introvert-ish. One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something.”

“And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife. All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post, that as an actor, son, father and as a husband, it was time for me to recalibrate. And after doing what I had done professionally, I thought, 'what else could I have done more as an actor in this country?' I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward,” he added.

About Vikrant's break from acting

Vikrant's announcement came weeks after the release of his latest movie, The Sabarmati Report. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Vikrant's next film

After making the announcement, Vikrant was spotted in Dehradun shooting for his upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film will explore a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. The plot of the project remains under wraps at the moment. According to reports, Santosh Singh is the director of the film.