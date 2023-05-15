Vinay Pathak's Bhagwan Bharose bags Best Film award at UK Asian Film Festival

India's Bhagwan Bharose has bagged the award for the best film at the UK Asian Film Festival. Directed by debutant Shiladitya Bora, the film features Vinay Pathak, Satendra Soni, Sparsh Suman, Manu Rishi Chadha, Masumeh Makhija and Shrikant Verma, among many others. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks ‘proud friend’ Hrithik Roshan as he reviews Citadel) Director Shiladitya Bora and Vinay Pathak on sets of Bhagwan Bharose.

Shiladitya shared a short video clip from the time when the award was announced, and he walked up to the stage to receive the award. "Thank you UK Asian Film Festival for this. This is my first film as a director, and this is my first award so this is definitely special," he said on the stage and thanked his writers, producers, cast, crew, and lead actors. He also thanked the Indian Ocean separately for creating music for his film.

Sharing the video, Shiladitya Bora tweeted, "My first feature film as Director. My first award. This one is definitely special. ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ wins the BEST FILM at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival, London. Humbled and Hopeful #BhagwanBharoseTheFilm."

Bhagwan Bharose was the closing film for the 25th UK Asian Film Festival and the screening marked the film's world premiere. The story follows two impressionable kids (Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman), struggling with their understanding of God and religion in 90s' Jharkhand.

It has been written by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan. Shiladitya Bora shot his debut feature in Deogarh, Jharkhand. The film is co-produced by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Shiladitya's Platoon One Films.

Ahead of the premiere, Shiladitya had said in a press statement, “I feel blessed that a long cherished dream was made possible by a passionate and hardworking group of people, the best cast and crew one can have. This film is a labour of love, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the story and the incredible performances from our talented cast. We're thrilled to start our journey with the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival in its silver jubilee edition, and hope to bring it back home to India soon.”

Talking about the film, Vinay had earlier said, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."

