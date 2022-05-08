Vipin Kaushik: Theatre can help but after that, your hard work counts

Actor Vipin Kaushik has done theatre for many years and has also completed two feature films. The youngster credits theatre for building his base but is of the view that polishing one’s own skills is also equally important.

“Having done theatre for seven years, I can say that it gives you a base from which an actor can polish himself. Theatre mitti ko aakar de deta hai aur phir uske baad khud apni mehnat se usmain rang bharne padte hain. So, theatre can help set up your base but after that it’s your hard work that counts,” he says.

To brush his skills, he has learnt taekwondo to do his own action, fencing and other performing acts.

“I have been part of Asmita Theatre Group for years and did plays with them but the distance from Gurgaon to New Delhi was too much for me. I was lucky that actor Rajkummar Rao’s guru Arun Marwah opened his academy of dramatic art and for the past five years, I am doing plays with him, the important ones being Andha Yug, Tughlaq, Julius Caesar etc ,” he says.

Kaushik has also completed two films. “I have already shot for L.A.C. which is based on the India-China border skirmish. We shot it in 2020 in Kargil. It is a story of two soldiers played by Nishant Malkhani and myself. During the shoot, Rahul Roy fell ill and was hospitalised. The release is still pending and hope it will be screened later this year.”

Last year, for over two months he shot in Ukraine for what will eventually become his debut film. “We shot the film last September and October, a few months before the war. Though some tensions were there, it was peaceful at that time as our woman protagonist Liza Gedzyra and many other actors and crew-members are the natives of that country. Love in Ukraine is a fairy-tale love saga with lots of action and other emotions.”

Kaushik is very much in touch with his co-stars but feels sad for the country where he shot for so long just recently. “We have shot in many cities and some of them, including Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha and Lviv, have been heavily shelled and are in a bad state. After seeing them in full glory, I feel sorry when I see such mass devastation,” says the actor and adds that he is gearing up to shoot his next which will be announced soon