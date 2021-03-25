Vipul Amrutlal Shah: In the long run, OTTs and theatres will keep challenging each other for the better

Like many actors, filmmakers too have pivoted and are embracing the OTT platforms. Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one of them, who is all set to make his web debut as a director soon and the filmmaker says it is the need of the hour.

“I think it is a future and it is going to stay here. It is only going to get bigger and bigger. It is going to only allow some of the most innovative writing and subjects to come up. Sometimes we are not able to do certain things in films. OTTs allow you to go very innovative,” he says.

Citing the example of shows which have an anti-hero as the main lead, Shah adds, “There are so many shows in which the story is told from the point of view of a characters which are not heroes and those stories have started getting wider acceptance. That innovation in longer format is something that is amazing.”

Shah says that the OTTs will also have an effect on the way theatrical films are written and made and that will change the landscape of cinema.

“We always believe that it is either this or that. People just think of one entertainment package, whether it is cinema or OTT or TV. But the amount of entertainment consumption has gone up. I don’t see why they can’t co-exist. The more people view stuff on OTT, the other medium will also benefit from it. In the long run, OTTs and theatres will keep challenging each other for the better,” says the director, who is helming web project Human, which he reveals stated off as a film but ended up being a series.

Talking about the importance to identify what will work where, Shah says, “After writing the script for nearly two years, I realised that two and half hours is not going to do justice to the story. So then I approached Mozez (Sing, co-director) to make it into a longer format, which took another year. For last three and a half years or more I have been passionately attached to it and I am very excited about it.”